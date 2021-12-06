American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,987 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up 1.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $154,000.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE REXR opened at $71.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.