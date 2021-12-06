American Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in FedEx by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 37.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $240.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

