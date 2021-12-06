American Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $393,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,620,000 after acquiring an additional 102,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after acquiring an additional 145,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,254,000 after acquiring an additional 360,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after acquiring an additional 510,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,193,000 after acquiring an additional 203,076 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.