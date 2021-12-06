American Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $689,000 in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in GDS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in GDS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

