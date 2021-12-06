American Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

HE opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

