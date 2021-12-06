American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 23rd

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

American Assets Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 148.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of AAT opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $338,714.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,017 shares of company stock worth $2,712,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

