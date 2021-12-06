American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Sells $171,150.00 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.34 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in American Electric Power by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in American Electric Power by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

