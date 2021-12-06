American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 1,052.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of American Finance Trust worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,689,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -283.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

