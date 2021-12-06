American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 61,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,718,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

