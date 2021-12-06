American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Robert Francis O’neill Buys 10,000 Shares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,303,844.80.

Robert Francis O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Francis O’neill bought 10,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

HOT.UN traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.91. 18,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,528. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 12-month low of C$3.00 and a 12-month high of C$4.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$307.49 million and a P/E ratio of -11.20.

HOT.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares assumed coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.