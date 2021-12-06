American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by United Bank

United Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in American Tower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus increased their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

