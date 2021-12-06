American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Well in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Well’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

Shares of AMWL opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. American Well has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,264 shares of company stock worth $4,029,799. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

