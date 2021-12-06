Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Director Acquires $13,000.00 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Director George Parmer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMST stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Amesite Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amesite by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amesite in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

