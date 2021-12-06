Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Director Acquires $13,000.00 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Director George Parmer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMST stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Amesite Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amesite by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amesite in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

