Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) versus Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Head to Head Comparison

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 9.56% 21.78% 10.33% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 10.39% 15.51% 8.61%

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amkor Technology and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $5.05 billion 1.10 $338.14 million $2.26 10.08 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 2.01 $58.12 million $2.61 19.14

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amkor Technology and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amkor Technology currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.85%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $52.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.77%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Amkor Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

