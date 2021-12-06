ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMSSY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of AMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. AMS has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

