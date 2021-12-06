ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AMSSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

AMS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.61. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

