Analysts Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Amalgamated Financial posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAL. Barclays lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of AMAL stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,779. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $525.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200,768 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 184,663 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 155,169 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

