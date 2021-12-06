Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report $18.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 741.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $39.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 36,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $3,243,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,899 shares of company stock valued at $24,752,298 over the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Arvinas by 2,458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Arvinas by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth $930,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.44. 1,661,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,327. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

