Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report sales of $6.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.14 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $26.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $29.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares during the period. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.60. 291,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,017. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $55.64 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

