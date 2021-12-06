Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Plantronics posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 412,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,549. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.

In other Plantronics news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Warren Schlichting bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

