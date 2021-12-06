Analysts Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.35 Million

Brokerages expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to post sales of $75.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.40 million. Radware posted sales of $69.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $285.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $285.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $313.00 million, with estimates ranging from $310.80 million to $315.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $29.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12. Radware has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $39.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Radware by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

