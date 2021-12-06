Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will post sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 100,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

SC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 189,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,746. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

