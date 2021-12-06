Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.27. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 195.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,890 shares of company stock worth $2,020,157. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMHC traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.