Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.27. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 195.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,890 shares of company stock worth $2,020,157. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMHC traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

