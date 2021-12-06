Analysts Expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.22). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEBR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 378,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,644. Weber has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

