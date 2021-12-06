Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.34 Billion

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post sales of $18.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.61 billion to $19.02 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $17.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $75.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.52 billion to $76.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $71.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.47 billion to $71.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE WFC traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,209,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,402,865. The company has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

