Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vor Biopharma Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the company will earn ($2.10) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOR. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

VOR opened at $12.63 on Monday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.90.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

