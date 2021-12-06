Analysts Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Target Price at $78.43

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ares Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,824,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 10,860.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,302. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 97.92%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

