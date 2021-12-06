Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT at $9.00

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

