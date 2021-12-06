Analysts Set Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Price Target at €74.00

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €74.00 ($84.09).

A number of research firms recently commented on FIE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of FRA:FIE traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €57.30 ($65.11). The company had a trading volume of 45,192 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.58. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a one year high of €77.50 ($88.07).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

