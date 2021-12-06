Analysts Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Target Price at $42.67

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MP stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 51,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,542. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

