Analysts Set OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT at $3.59

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

OCANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OceanaGold stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. 54,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,535. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

