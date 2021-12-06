Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT at $18.00

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PREKF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

OTCMKTS:PREKF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. 7,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,076. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.