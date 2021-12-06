Analysts Set Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target at $61.60

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

SQSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Squarespace alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,404,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQSP opened at $32.09 on Monday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Squarespace’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Squarespace will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.