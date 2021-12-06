Analysts Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) PT at $454.83

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $454.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $248.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.96 and a 200-day moving average of $343.65. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio has a one year low of $241.72 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $995,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $373,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,953 shares of company stock worth $32,406,366 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

