Analyzing McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) & BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and McDonald’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51% McDonald’s 32.33% -99.00% 12.61%

This table compares BurgerFi International and McDonald’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.19 $5.96 million N/A N/A McDonald’s $19.21 billion 9.70 $4.73 billion $9.70 25.70

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International.

Volatility & Risk

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDonald’s has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of McDonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of McDonald’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BurgerFi International and McDonald’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 McDonald’s 0 5 25 0 2.83

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.96%. McDonald’s has a consensus target price of $267.55, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than McDonald’s.

Summary

McDonald’s beats BurgerFi International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K. The International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate segment consists developmental licensee and affiliate markets in the McDonald’s system. The firm’s products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, several chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, wraps, McDonald’s Fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, McFlurry desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, McCafe beverages, and other beverages. The company was founded by Raymond Albert Kroc on April 15, 1955 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

