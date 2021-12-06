Andrew D. Ashe Buys 4,000 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VERV opened at $31.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.