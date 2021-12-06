AppCoins Hits One Day Volume of $614,871.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $15.81 million and $614,871.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AppCoins has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00038065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,350,242 coins and its circulating supply is 244,350,241 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.