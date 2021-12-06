Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.3% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.5% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 256,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.5% in the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 84,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 301,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.02.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.59. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.