Applied Capital LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Applied Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,435,000 after buying an additional 353,956 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,055,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23,391.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 152,280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.29. 1,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,284. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.84 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.14 and a 200 day moving average of $240.75.

