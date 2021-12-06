Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $119.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

