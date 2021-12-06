Arcblock (ABT) Hits Market Cap of $13.95 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $13.95 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00037187 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.