Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LFG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LFG opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $758,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $758,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,264,000.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.