Argus Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $105.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Argus from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRVL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $83.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,584,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

