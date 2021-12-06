Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 129 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 30.6% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 17.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $647.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.45 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $602.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

