Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,245 shares of company stock worth $33,797,801. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $520.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $508.52 and its 200 day moving average is $438.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.92 and a 1 year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.