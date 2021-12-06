Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $336,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13,158.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69.

