Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

