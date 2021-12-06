Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 111 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 320.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SUI opened at $197.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $137.43 and a one year high of $209.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.82.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

