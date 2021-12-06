Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 13,100 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 62.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 112,351 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

NYSE DXC opened at $30.19 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

