Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.89 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.59 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

